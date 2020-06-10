UrduPoint.com
New York City Will Name, Paint Streets To Honor Black Lives Matter Movement - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:59 AM

New York City will rename and paint streets in each of its five boroughs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) New York City will rename and paint streets in each of its five boroughs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It is time to do something officially representing the city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea - black lives matter," de Blasio said. "The proposal put on the table was to name streets in each borough and to paint the words on the streets of this city."

De Blasio said the initiative will be implemented near the City Council in Manhattan and the remaining four locations will be identified later on.

The announcement comes after two weeks of daily protests - and riots - following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

A video of the arrest posted online shows a white police officer pressing Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he was handcuffed and repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

The Black Lives Matter movement was among the main organizers of the protests with demands to defund the police department in the United States and redirect at least some of the funds to satisfy the needs of minority communities.

