UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York City Will Run Out Of COVID Vaccines By Next Week - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

New York City Will Run Out of COVID Vaccines by Next Week - Mayor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) New York City will run out of COVID-19 vaccines by next week unless the Federal government and others in the supply chain dramatically change their approach to meet demand, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday.

"Since a month ago when we got the vaccines, some 300,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated and this number is going up very quickly," de Blasio told the WNYC radio station in an interview. "At the rate we're going, there will not be any doses left in the city of New York by the end of next week. That would be insane after all the progress has been made setting up a system, so people could actually get appointments."

Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health are at least two medical centers in New York City that have already stopped taking appointments for coronavirus vaccinations, de Blasio said.

"We've been getting resupply right now at a very paltry level of about a 100,000 doses a week. I am telling you that we went through a 125,000 in the first four days of this week.

We will run out of vaccines by next week in New York City if there's not a very different approach from the federal government, Albany and the vaccine makers," he said.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the two coronavirus vaccine makers whose doses have so far been authorized by world health bodies for emergency distribution, have reported manufacturing challenges after initially promising hundreds of millions of shots in 2021. Both companies have COVID-19 vaccines that need deep-freeze storage conditions and require at least two doses per person to be effective.

Johnson & Johnson, which has developed a one-dose vaccine that does not need deep freezing conditions, says it was working on bringing less than 10 million doses to the market by the second-half of February.

The logistics for vaccine supply have so far been coordinated by the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program, with each state capital ” in New York state's case, Albany ” responsible for their own on-ground distribution.

Related Topics

World Trump Albany Progress New York February Market All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

30 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

20 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

6 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.