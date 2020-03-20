New York closes non-essential businesses, bans gatherings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered non-essential businesses to close and banned all gatherings, in an escalation of attempts to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic

Cuomo said fines would be handed out to anyone violating the order, which he said he would come into effect on Sunday evening.

"We're all in quarantine now," he told reporters, adding that New York state was "on pause."