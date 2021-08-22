UrduPoint.com

New York Comeback Concert Cut Short As Hurricane Henri Approaches - Authorities

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 10:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The first major New York City concert since the start of the pandemic had to be interrupted because of severe weather conditions.

We love NYC: The Homecoming Concert kicked off on Saturday afternoon with a pre-recorded video featuring stars like Stephen Colbert. However, the concert ended early because of the approaching Hurricane Henri.

"Due to approaching severe weather, all those attending the event are to calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park. This is NOT an emergency," the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said on Twitter.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that people's safety was a priority.

"While it's disappointing that tonight's concert had to end early, the safety of everyone in attendance had to come first. To everyone who came out tonight: thank you. Thank you for showing the world that New York City is coming back stronger than ever before," de Blasio said on Twitter.

Earlier, the mayor declared a state of emergency in New York City. A tropical storm warning is also in effect citywide.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency earlier on Saturday as Hurricane Henri threatens to make landfall in Long Island on Sunday. The storm is expected to affect coastal areas, as well as inland locations.

