UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Court Lifts Ban On Publishing Tell-All Book By Trump's Niece

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:50 AM

New York Court Lifts Ban on Publishing Tell-All Book by Trump's Niece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Appellate Division of the New York state's Supreme Court has lifted a ban on the publisher Simon & Schuster to release a tell-all book by US President Donald Trump's only niece Mary L. Trump.

Earlier this week, a lower court in the state ruled that publication of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" should be temporarily halted following a petition filed by the president's brother, Robert S. Trump. Before that, the US leader argued that his niece was bound by an agreement to maintain the confidentiality of the family's private matters.

"Thus, the restraining order should be modified to limit its scope to Ms. Trump and any agent of hers. While the plaintiff has alleged, in effect, that S&S [Simon & Schuster] is Ms.

Trump's agent, the evidence submitted is insufficient for this Court to determine whether the plaintiff is likely to succeed in establishing that claim. So, while the plaintiff is entitled to have the temporary restraining order bind any agent of the plaintiff, this Court will not name S&S as being such an agent," the court said on Wednesday.

According to the court, the publisher is not party to the confidentiality agreement among the president's relatives.

The book's release is scheduled for July 28. The story, according to the book description, will show a "revelatory, authoritative portrait" of Donald Trump and "the toxic family that made him," and explain how he became the man "who threatens the world's health, economic security and social fabric."

Related Topics

Supreme Court World Trump Man Mary New York July Family Agreement Court

Recent Stories

TECNO’s new TikTok Challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5c ..

26 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 ..

30 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

32 minutes ago

Security Council adopts resolution calling for glo ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: Despite the pandemic, Dubai marks anoth ..

1 hour ago

China-based Terminus partners with Expo 2020, sign ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.