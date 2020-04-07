UrduPoint.com
New York COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 5,489 With Largest Daily Increase Of 731 - Cuomo

The US state of New York has seen the largest daily increase in the number of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related deaths, with 731 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,489, while the total number of people infected has risen to 138,836, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The US state of New York has seen the largest daily increase in the number of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related deaths, with 731 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 5,489, while the total number of people infected has risen to 138,836, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

"5,489 New Yorkers lost their lives to this virus, that is up from 4758. That is the largest single-day increase," Cuomo said in a press briefing.

Cuomo added that with the total of 138,836 positive COVID-19 cases, "New York is still the most heavily impacted state in the nation."

