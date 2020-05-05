UrduPoint.com
New York COVID-19 Deaths Increase By 230, Up From 226 Fatalities Reported Monday - Cuomo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) At least 230 more people died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the US state of New York, indicating a slight increase in the number of fatalities reported a day before, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It is not good news - the number of lives lost -230. Technically up from yesterday, allowing for this Sunday's reporting," Cuomo said.

On Monday, Cuomo reported about 226 COVID-19 deaths registered on the previous day across the state.

A total of 321,192 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York, and 19,645 have died, according to the New York State Department of Health.

