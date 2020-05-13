New York COVID-19 Deaths Up to 195 Monday, Overall Trend Continues to Decline - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the US state of New York has slightly gone up to 195 on Monday, while the overall trend continued to decline, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The number of lives lost - 195 yesterday," Cuomo said. "It's actually up a little bit from the day before, but overall the trend is down.

"

On May 10, the state reported 161 COVID-19 related deaths, 207 fatalities on May 9 and 226 on the day before.

At the onslaught of the outbreak on April 9, the number of lives lost across the state exceeded 800.

The virus was supposed to lead to much worse results "so we are making real progress," the governor added.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 338,485 people have tested positive for the virus statewide, while 21,845 have died.