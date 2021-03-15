UrduPoint.com
New York COVID19 Death Toll Greater Than WWII, Vietnam, Sandy, 9/11 Put Together - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) More New Yorkers have died from COVID-19 than during World War II, the Vietnam War, Hurricane Sandy and 9/11 combined, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

On Sunday, New Yorkers marked a year since the first COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the city. A commemorative ceremony for victims of the pandemic was held on the Brooklyn waterfront. An 82-year-old woman who died in Brooklyn was New York City's first confirmed coronavirus death.

"Today, that number [New Yorkers lost to COVID-19 pandemic] is more than 30,000. It's a number we can barely imagine. More New Yorkers lost than in World War II, Vietnam, Hurricane Sandy, and 9/11 put together," mayor de Blasio said at the event.

The mayor thanked all the people who came to honor the memory of those who lost their lives because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"... New Yorkers are always there for each other. And tonight, so many people have gathered to show their love, to show their support for the family members left behind. I want to thank everybody who created this memorial as a labor of love, everyone who spoke, everyone who played a piece of music to comfort us. Everyone who created something to give something back to their fellow New Yorkers," de Blasio said.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 48,900 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state of New York. The total US coronavirus death toll stands at over 534,800 - the largest number of COVID-19 fatalities of all the countries in the world.

