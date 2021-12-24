New York Cuts Back on Times Square New Year Eve Party Over COVID-19 Concerns - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) New York City will drastically scale down the annual New Year's Eve party celebration at Times Square next week, Mayor Bill de Balsio said.

"The Times Square celebration usually totals 58,000 people in viewing areas, but this year it will be limited to 15,000 and visitors will not be allowed entry until 3:00 pm Eastern Times. The celebration's organizers will require full vaccinations for all in-person revelers, the city government said," De Blasio said on Thursday.

The New York city government issued a press release saying additional protections will also be put in place to ensure a safe celebration.

In addition to requiring proof of "full vaccination" with valid photo identification, attendees will also be required to wear masks. A smaller number of people will be allowed in the viewing areas to allow for physical distancing, the release said.

The authorities decided on implementing the measures in consultation with health and medical experts in order to keep visitors safe and healthy as they celebrate the New Year, the release added.

New York City, in partnership with the Times Square Alliance, will continue to monitor the situation and may take additional measures in the coming days if needed, according to the release.