New York Declares Disaster Emergency on Gun Violence After Deadly Shootings - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The State of New York on Tuesday became the first in the United States to declare a state of disaster emergency OVER gun violence, with Governor Andrew Cuomo saying he was putting the crisis involving rampant shootings in parallel with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want you to understand the extent of the problem. I want you to understand how serious this is," Cuomo said in a live-telecast announcement as he cited data on shootings in the state that had claimed mostly young lives. "We want to do with gun violence what we did with COVID."