New York Declares State of Emergency Due to Polio Outbreak - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) New York is declaring a state of emergency due to a polio outbreak in the state, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Friday in an executive order.

"I, Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the Laws of the State of New York, hereby find...

that a disaster has occurred in New York State, for which the affected local governments are unable to respond adequately, and I do hereby declare a State disaster emergency for the entire State of New York through October 9, 2022," the executive order said.

New York first detected a case of polio in July, but polioviruses were detected in wastewater samples across New York from April to August 2022, according to the executive order. Polio is a highly contagious viral disease with symptoms including fatigue, fever, stiffness and muscle pain. In rare cases, Polio results in paralysis or death.