New York Declares State Of Emergency Due To Polio Outbreak - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 10:03 PM

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to a polio outbreak in the state

"I, Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the Laws of the State of New York, hereby find... that a disaster has occurred in New York State, for which the affected local governments are unable to respond adequately, and I do hereby declare a State disaster emergency for the entire State of New York through October 9, 2022," the executive order said.

New York first detected a case of polio in July, but polioviruses were had been detected in wastewater samples from April to August 2022, according to the executive order. Polio is a highly contagious viral disease with symptoms including fatigue, fever, stiffness and muscle pain.

In rare cases, Polio results in paralysis or death.

The executive order expands the network of polio vaccine administrators to include emergency medical workers, midwives and pharmacists, the New York State Health Department said in a statement on Friday.

The executive order also requires health care providers to send polio immunization data to state health authorities to help them focus vaccination activities where they are needed most, the statement said.

"On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice... I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all. Polio immunization is safe and effective," State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in the statement.

New York aims to vaccinate more than 90% of the state residents for polio. The average vaccination rate across the state is approximately 79%, the statement added.

