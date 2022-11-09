New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James Projected to Win Reelection - NBC News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) New York Attorney General Letitia James is set to win reelection in the midterm elections, NBC news projected.

James is projected to defeat Republican challenger and commercial litigation lawyer Michael Henry on Tuesday night.

James has been former President Donald Trump's legal nemesis, suing him for allegedly committing fraud by misleading banks about the value of his assets.

James is also suing the National Rifle Association, a key donor for Republicans, for alleged self-dealing by its executives.

James is the first Black woman elected to a statewide office post in New York and the state's first Black attorney general.