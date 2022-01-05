New York District Attorney Instructs Staff to Turn Blind Eye to Non-Violent Cases - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has issued a new guidance to his staff that requires them to turn a blind eye to any minor or non-violent crimes, including marijuana possession, prostitution and traffic violations.

"The Office will not prosecute the following charges, unless as part of an accusatory instrument containing at least one felony count: a) Marijuana misdemeanors... b) The act of refusing to pay the fare for public transportation... c) Trespass... e) Any violation, traffic infraction, or other non-criminal offense not accompanied by a misdemeanor or felony... f) Resisting Arrest... h) Prostitution.

..," Bragg said in a letter on Tuesday.

The District Attorney's office will not prosecute aggravated unlicensed operation, obstructing governmental administration and will not cease to pursue sex traffickers and pimps, the letter also said.

The new prosecution guidance also includes a presumption of pre-trial non-incarceration and informs prosecutors not to see a carceral sentence except for those defendants charged with homicide or the death of a victim cases, the letter added.

Bragg's office will also try to limit the number of youths under 25 years old tried in adult courts in order to prevent recidivism among this age group, according to the letter.