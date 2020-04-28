UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Doctor Who Treated COVID-19 Patients Kills Herself

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

New York doctor who treated COVID-19 patients kills herself

A New York emergency doctor who treated coronavirus patients has killed herself, with family, police and physicians linking her death to trauma faced by health care workers battling the outbreak

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A New York emergency doctor who treated coronavirus patients has killed herself, with family, police and physicians linking her death to trauma faced by health care workers battling the outbreak.

Lorna Breen, 49, died on Sunday from self-inflicted injuries in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she had been staying with her family, police said in a statement.

Breen ran the emergency department of New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, a facility that has seen a huge influx of COVID-19 patients.

While it is not clear why she took her own life, her family, police and doctors suggested stress caused by the outbreak had contributed to her death.

"She tried to do her job and it killed her," her father Philip Breen told The New York Times.

He said she had no history of mental illness and had contracted coronavirus herself before returning to work and then being sent home.

Related Topics

Police Doctor Died Job Manhattan Virginia Charlottesville New York Sunday Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

38 minutes ago

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi Authorities Isolate City in Country's South ..

2 minutes ago

Libyan Political Agreement Remains Sole Internatio ..

2 minutes ago

Shops in France Will Gradually Start to Reopen Fro ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.