New York Drops All COVID-19 Restrictions as 70% of Residents Vaccinated - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) New York State has dropped all COVID-19-related restrictions and reopened its economy fully after the number of vaccinated adult residents against the coronavirus reached 70 percent, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

"Today, New York State reached our goal of 70 percent adult vaccination," Cuomo said in an announcement on Twitter. "That means we can return to life as we know it.

Effective immediately, state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings."

As of June 14, New York authorities reported 470 new cases, down 46 percent over a 14-day period. Hospitalizations were at 1,173 with 12 COVID-19-related deaths.

At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in April of 2020, there were about 18,000 hospitalized residents and 800 deaths per day from virus-related complications.