UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Expands COVID-19 Quarantine List To 22 States - Cuomo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

New York Expands COVID-19 Quarantine List to 22 States - Cuomo

New York (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The US state of New York has toughened its travel advisory, ordering visitors from a total of 22 states where COVID-19 is surging to self-quarantine for 14 days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"New York's travel advisory has been expanded to 22 states," Cuomo said via Twitter. "If you're traveling to New York from the following states, you must self-quarantine for 14 days."

Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin are the states most recently added to the restricted list.

The quarantine list has already included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

On Monday, Cuomo said New York would impose $2,000 fines on travelers from the quarantined states if they fail to provide contact information upon arrival.

According to the criteria, states that have a seven-day average of positive tests above 10 percent or the number of confirmed cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents are added to the restricted list.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter York New York Florida Georgia Mexico From

Recent Stories

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

12 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

12 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

27 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.