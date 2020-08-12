New York Expands COVID-19 Quarantine Rules to 2 States, Removes 4 From List - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) New York has added two new states and a US territory to a list of jurisdictions from which arriving travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days in an attempt to contain the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press release on Tuesday.

Four states were removed from the list that now includes 31 US states and territories, the release said.

"New York went from one of the worst situations in the country, to an example for the rest of the nation to follow," Cuomo said. "We cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory."

The states of Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island and Washington were removed from the list, Cuomo added.

On Tuesday, New York state had 540 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 120 of whom were in intensive care with six deaths reported, the release said.