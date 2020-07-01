UrduPoint.com
New York Expands List Of States Subject To COVID-19 Quarantine: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:32 AM

New York on Tuesday doubled to 16 the number of US states whose residents must go into quarantine if they visit, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, amid surging coronavirus infection rates

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :New York on Tuesday doubled to 16 the number of US states whose residents must go into quarantine if they visit, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, amid surging coronavirus infection rates.

Cuomo said visitors from California, Nevada, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee must now quarantine for 14 days if they travel to New York.

It expands a travel advisory he announced last week which included virus hotspots Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona and Florida.

"We now have 16 states that meet the formula for quarantine," Cuomo told a local television news channel.

