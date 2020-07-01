New York expands list of states subject to COVID-19 quarantine: governor

New York on Tuesday doubled to 16 the number of US states whose residents must go into quarantine if they visit, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, amid surging coronavirus infection rates

Cuomo said visitors from California, Nevada, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee must now quarantine for 14 days if they travel to New York.

It expands a travel advisory he announced last week which included virus hotspots Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona and Florida.

"We now have 16 states that meet the formula for quarantine," Cuomo told a local television news channel.

