New York Extends Curfew Over Anti-Racism Protests to Wednesday Morning - Mayor Office

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) New York City authorities decided to extend the curfew declared in the city due to violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody to Wednesday morning, Mayor Press Secretary Freddi Goldstein said early on Tuesday.

The curfew was initially declared to be effective from 11:00 p. m. on Monday (03:00 on Tuesday GMT) until 05:00 a. m. on Tuesday (09:00 GMT). Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's police force would increase its presence in parts of the city over the protests.

"NEW: tomorrow, Tuesday 6/2, NYC will have a curfew in place beginning at 8pm (it will lift at 5am Wednesday 6/3)," Goldstein wrote on Twitter.

Mass demonstrations across the United States have erupted against police brutality and racism since May 25 after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting. The protests erupted after video surfaced showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes right before he lost consciousness.