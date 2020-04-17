UrduPoint.com
New York Extends Shutdown Order To May 15: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:19 AM

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state's shutdown order Thursday until May 15, citing data showing conditions were improving but adding that "we have to continue what we are doing."

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state's shutdown order Thursday until May 15, citing data showing conditions were improving but adding that "we have to continue what we are doing.""I would like to see that infection rate get down even more," Cuomo said at his daily briefing, reporting that 606 more people had died in the US COVID-19 epicenter, the lowest daily toll in 10 days.

