New York Federal Reserve To Offer $1.5Trln To Markets Through Friday Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:25 AM

The New York Federal Reserve Bank said it was offering a total of $1.5 trillion to financial markets through Friday amid the coronavirus crisis that has caused widespread selling on Wall Street and other markets

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The New York Federal Reserve Bank said it was offering a total of $1.5 trillion to financial markets through Friday amid the coronavirus crisis that has caused widespread selling on Wall Street and other markets.

"Today, March 12, 2020, the Desk will offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation at 1:30 pm ET (5:30 p.m. GMT)that will settle on March 13, 2020," the NY Fed said in a statement.

"Tomorrow, the Desk will further offer $500 billion in a three-month repo operation and $500 billion in a one-month repo operation for same day settlement. Three-month and one-month repo operations for $500 billion will be offered on a weekly basis for the remainder of the monthly schedule. The Desk will continue to offer at least $175 billion in daily overnight repo operations and at least $45 billion in two-week term repo operations twice per week over this period."

