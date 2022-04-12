New York Fire Department to Sputnik: At Least 16 People Injured in Subway Shooting

At least 16 people were wounded during the mass shooting at the Brooklyn Subway station earlier on Tuesday, a New York Fire Department spokesperson told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) At least 16 people were wounded during the mass shooting at the Brooklyn Subway station earlier on Tuesday, a New York Fire Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Sixteen people injured, eight people shot. Of that 16, eight people were shot," the spokesperson said.