New York Fire Department To Sputnik: At Least 16 People Injured In Subway Shooting

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2022 | 09:36 PM

New York Fire Department to Sputnik: At Least 16 People Injured in Subway Shooting

At least 16 people were wounded during the mass shooting at the Brooklyn Subway station earlier on Tuesday, a New York Fire Department spokesperson told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) At least 16 people were wounded during the mass shooting at the Brooklyn Subway station earlier on Tuesday, a New York Fire Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Sixteen people injured, eight people shot. Of that 16, eight people were shot," the spokesperson said.

