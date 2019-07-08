UrduPoint.com
New York Governor Amends Law To Make Trump State Tax Returns Available To US Congress

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 10:54 PM

New York State has amended its tax code to make President Donald Trump's state tax returns available to US Congress under legislation signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) New York State has amended its tax code to make President Donald Trump's state tax returns available to US Congress under legislation signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

"By amending the law enforcement exception in New York State tax code to include congressional tax-related committees, this bill gives Congress the ability to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities, strengthen our democratic system and ensure that no one is above the law," Cuomo said in a press release.

The legislation directs the New York State tax authorities to provide Trump's tax returns in response to written requests from chairmen of the US Senate Finance Committee or the US House of Representatives Ways and Means committees.

Both panels are responsible for writing and overseeing the nation's tax law.

Trump is the first US president who has not voluntarily released his Federal and state tax returns since the Nixon presidency in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The legislation applies to New York State returns, but not federal tax returns, which have been subpoenaed by the US House of Representatives Ways and Means committee.

The White House has refused to comply with the subpoena, claiming that the effort to examine Trump tax payments lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.

