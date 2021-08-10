UrduPoint.com

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns After Harassment Claims

Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment

"I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," Cuomo said in a live address.

"My resignation will be effective in 14 days." The 63-year-old Cuomo denied the claims of sexual harassment outlined in a report released last week by the New York Attorney General's office.

But he said he wanted to "deeply, deeply apologize" to any women who may have been offended by his actions.

"I have been too familiar with people," he said. "I do hug and kiss people casually, women and men. I have done it all my life.""In my mind I've never crossed the line with anyone," he added. "But I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn."Cuomo will be replaced by Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Hochul, who is also a Democrat.

