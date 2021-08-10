UrduPoint.com

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns After Harassment Claims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:38 PM

Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment.

"I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," Cuomo said in a live address.

"My resignation will be effective in 14 days."

