New York Governor Apologizes Over Sexual Harassment Allegations but Refuses to Resign

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo apologized on Wednesday to two women colleagues who have accused him of sexual harassment but refused to step down pending an investigation into the matter by the state's attorney-general.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately and I never intended to offend anyone, but if that's how they felt, that's all that matters, and I apologize," Cuomo said. "I apologized several days ago, I apologize today, I will apologize tomorrow and I will apologize the day after."

But he remained steadfast that he will not resign without the outcome of a state probe into the allegations against him.

"I wasn't elected by politicians," Cuomo said. "I was elected by the people of the state of New York. I'm not going to resign. I work for the people of the state of New York. They elected me and I'm going to serve the people of the state of New York.

At least two women who have worked with the governor have accused him of impropriety over the past week. One says he forcibly tried to kiss her while the other accuses him of effectively propositioning her for sex.

New York Attorney-General Letitia James announced on Monday that her office was moving ahead to investigate the matter after the allegations led to calls for an independent probe, his resignation or impeachment. At the age of 63, the governor has been in office for a decade.

Aside from the accusations of impropriety, the state attorney general's office is also investigating Cuomo for his handling of New York's coronavirus outbreak, particularly the alleged coverup of the deaths of people who originally contracted the virus in state nursing homes that apparently did not receive due care.