New York Governor Blasts Trump Over Remarks Of Delaying COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:54 PM

New York Governor Blasts Trump Over Remarks of Delaying COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted US President Donald Trump over statements that the state will not receive COVID-19 vaccination right after it becomes available

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted US President Donald Trump over statements that the state will not receive COVID-19 vaccination right after it becomes available.

Earlier in the day, Trump said in a press briefing that his administration will not deliver the coronavirus vaccine until Cuomo indicates his readiness to accept it, apparently taking a swipe at the Democratic governor who has expressed mistrust of the White House.

"None of what [Trump] said is true. Surprise, surprise," Cuomo told broadcaster CNBC not long after Trump's comments.

The governor had announced in late September that a special task force of scientists and health experts would review the data on COVID-19 vaccine trials before approving its distribution in New York State. Cuomo did not hide the fact that he believed the Trump administration would politicize the vaccine approval process and rush its rollout.

On Monday, Pfizer announced that the coronavirus vaccine it was developing with BioNTech had been tested to be more than 90 percent effective. Both companies expect the process of the vaccine's registration to start in the United States in November.

