New York Governor Calls for National Ban on Police Use of Excessive Force, Chokeholds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called for a ban against excessive force by law enforcement in the wake of another police-related death of a black man.

"There should be a national ban on excessive force by police officers. There should be a national ban on chokeholds. Period. There should be independent investigations of police abuse," Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo also said disciplinary records of police officers being probed should be disclosed. Moreover, he called for an anti-poverty agenda, education equity, as well as a real national affordable housing plan.

The governor's comments come amid protests and public unrest, including looting, which have swept through the United States over the past several days after the death of George Floyd in police custody. Last Tuesday, a video went viral showing a white law enforcement officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while the latter screamed that he could not breath. Shortly afterward, Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired.