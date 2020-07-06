UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Governor Cuomo Calls Trump COVID-19 'Coconspirator'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

New York Governor Cuomo Calls Trump COVID-19 'Coconspirator'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo urged US President Donald Trump on Monday to stop being a coronavirus "coconspirator" and to acknowledge the severity of the crisis.

During a press briefing Cuomo addressed Trump's recent claims that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are harmless and a growing number infections are merely a result of expanded testing.

"Mr. President, don't be a coconspirator of COVID. Do one simple thing. Acknowledge to the American people that COVID exists, it's a major problem. It's going to continue until we admit it and each of us stands up to do our part," he said. "If he doesn't acknowledge it than he is facilitating the virus, he is enabling the virus."

Cuomo called on Trump to send that signal by wearing a mask in public, something that the president has been avoiding since the beginning of the outbreak.

"Wear the mask. I have been asking him to do it for weeks," Cuomo said. "Not knowing doesn't mean you don't have a problem. And in this case if you don't admit it and you don't confront it it's only going to increase."

He also lamented a "recklessly" swift abandoning of economic and social restrictions by many states that are experiencing now a spike of cases.

"Look at the states that reopened recklessly and are now closing again. Who did that help? It actually set us back," Cuomo said.

The New York State, once the worst-hit locality in the world, has managed to suppress the outbreak and is now wary of new cases being potentially imported from other US regions.

Related Topics

World Governor Trump New York From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

3 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

33 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

3 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.