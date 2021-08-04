New York Governor Cuomo Must Resign Following Results Of Sexual Harassment Probe - Biden
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo must resign after an investigation by the state's attorney general concluded that he sexually harassed several women with whom he worked, US President Joe Biden said following remarks on Tuesday.
"I think [Cuomo] should resign," Biden said in response to a question about whether he thinks Cuomo vacate the office.