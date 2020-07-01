UrduPoint.com
New York Governor Cuomo Orders Quarantine For Visitors From 16 US States - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:00 AM

New York Governor Cuomo Orders Quarantine for Visitors From 16 US States - Statement

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Tuesday that he has issued an order requiring a 14-day self-quarantine for any visitor from 16 US states where the number of novel coronavirus cases is on the rise.

Cuomo said the list of states include Alabama, Arizona, California, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Cuomo noted that New York State has a total of 891 hospitalized patients due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The state authorities reported 524 new coronavirus cases and 13 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, Cuomo said.

