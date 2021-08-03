UrduPoint.com

New York Governor Cuomo Says Never Touched Anyone Inappropriately

New York Governor Cuomo Says Never Touched Anyone Inappropriately

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo denied allegations leveled by nearly a dozen women that he had harassed them sexually, saying that a probe by state-appointed investigators had "weaponized everyday interactions" and "unfairly characterized" him

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo denied allegations leveled by nearly a dozen women that he had harassed them sexually, saying that a probe by state-appointed investigators had "weaponized everyday interactions" and "unfairly characterized" him.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in a live stream carried on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Cuomo was found to have harassed multiple women, breaking state as well as US Federal laws, in a months-long probe sanctioned by her office. Investigators who took up complaints by 11 women say they interviewed 179 people and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence that included documents, emails, texts, audio files and pictures.

