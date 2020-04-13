UrduPoint.com
New York Governor Cuomo Says Will Discuss Plans To Reopen Economy At 2:00 P.m. Monday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

New York Governor Cuomo Says Will Discuss Plans to Reopen Economy at 2:00 p.m. Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The governors of the US states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island will reveal at 2:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) reopening plans for their economy when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is under control, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo said that would discuss the future reopening of New York State's with the governors of the neighboring states.

"I am going to be back at 2:00 o'clock," Cuomo said during a morning press briefing om the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo's office also confirmed that a conference call with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Delaware Governor John Carney and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo will take place at the indicated time.

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump said his administration was working closely with state governors to decide when to reopen the economy, noting the decision on the timing of such a move would be entirely up to him.

