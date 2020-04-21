New York Governor Cuomo Says Will Discuss With Trump Testing for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Tuesday that he will discuss with US President Donald Trump later in the day the need to conduct testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in various parts of the state.

Cuomo is set to meet Trump at the White House at 3:00 p.m. (19:00 GMT).

"Testing, and what does testing mean and how do we do it and how can the Federal government work in partnership with the states," Cuomo told reporters. "You need more testing in Western New York, you need more in Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, North country, Southern Tier and New York City and Long Island, we need more all across the board. That is why I am going to Washington.

Cuomo applauded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for acquiring 500,000 COVID-19 tests from the Republic of Korea on Monday, but said it is not realistic to expect each US state to engage in such international acquisitions.

The US federal government and states should collaborate in expanding the testing capacity, Cuomo suggested.

"From my point of view, I think the federal government has to take that national manufacturer supply change. God bless Governor Hogan, but you should not expect all these governors to go run around doing international supply chain," Cuomo said.

As of Monday, New York confirmed a total of 247,512 COVID-19 cases and 14,347 COVID-19-related deaths.