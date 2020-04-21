UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Governor Cuomo Says Will Discuss With Trump Testing For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:40 PM

New York Governor Cuomo Says Will Discuss With Trump Testing for COVID-19

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Tuesday that he will discuss with US President Donald Trump later in the day the need to conduct testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in various parts of the state.

Cuomo is set to meet Trump at the White House at 3:00 p.m. (19:00 GMT).

"Testing, and what does testing mean and how do we do it and how can the Federal government work in partnership with the states," Cuomo told reporters. "You need more testing in Western New York, you need more in Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, North country, Southern Tier and New York City and Long Island, we need more all across the board. That is why I am going to Washington.

"

Cuomo applauded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for acquiring 500,000 COVID-19 tests from the Republic of Korea on Monday, but said it is not realistic to expect each US state to engage in such international acquisitions.

The US federal government and states should collaborate in expanding the testing capacity, Cuomo suggested.

"From my point of view, I think the federal government has to take that national manufacturer supply change. God bless Governor Hogan, but you should not expect all these governors to go run around doing international supply chain," Cuomo said.

As of Monday, New York confirmed a total of 247,512 COVID-19 cases and 14,347 COVID-19-related deaths.

Related Topics

Governor Washington White House Trump Albany Rochester Syracuse New York God All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

31 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

46 minutes ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

BIE Executive Committee recommends postponement of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.