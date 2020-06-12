UrduPoint.com
New York Governor Cuomo Signs Police Reform Bill Into Law

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing in Friday that he was about to sign a police reform bill into law.

"The New York State legislature has quickly passed the most aggressive reforms in the nation. I'm going to sign those bills in a moment," Cuomo said.

Cuomo pointed out the measure contains 58 elements, including greater transparency of police officers' records, a ban on the use of chokeholds, allowing the state Attorney General to act in the capacity of special prosecutor and ending false race-based 911 reports.

Cuomo warned police department in New York State that the government will not provide them with funds if they do not reform and reinvent themselves.

"I am going to sign an executive order today, will require local governments and police departments all across the state - about 500 - to develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs in their communities," Cuomo said.

"They must formulate a plan."

Cuomo explained the plan has to address the use of force by police officers, crowd management, community policing, bias awareness, de-escalation, restorative justice, community based outreach, they have to have a transparent citizen complaint disposition procedure and any other issue that that community believes is relevant.

Cuomo said the plans must come about through discussions with the local communities and then has to be enacted into law.

"Every city, every county, it has to be done by April 1," Cuomo said. "It it's not done by April 1, and if it's not passed, they are not going to be eligible for state funding."

More Stories From World

