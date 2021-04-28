New York Governor Cuomo to Lift Midnight Curfew For Bars, Restaurants in May

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:06 PM

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is planning on lifting the 12 a.m. curfews for both indoor and outdoor bars and restaurants next month, he announced with a tweet on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is planning on lifting the 12 a.m. curfews for both indoor and outdoor bars and restaurants next month, he announced with a tweet on Wednesday.

"Beginning May 17, the 12am outdoor dining area curfew for bars & restaurants will be lifted. The 12am indoor area curfew will be lifted on May 31," Cuomo's tweet read.

New York has been among the hardest-hit states throughout the pandemic. Earlier this month, Cuomo announced that anyone 16 and over would be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Governor Cuomo has also been at the center of several scandals involving his handling of the pandemic over the last several months, including reports that he misrepresented death tolls from COVID-19 in nursing homes, as well as reports that he and his family enjoyed special access to testing early on in the pandemic.

