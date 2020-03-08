UrduPoint.com
New York Governor Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus Ourbreak

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

New York Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus Ourbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced a state of emergency in the New York State due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

"I am declaring a State of Emergency for New York amid an outbreak of #Coronavirus," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

According to the governor, the number of those infected with the virus has reached 76, and only 10 of them have been hospitalized

The coronavirus has killed over 3,500 people worldwide and infected more than 100,000 in some 85 countries, including 401 confirmed cases and 17 deaths in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

