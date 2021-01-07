New York Governor Deploys 1,000 National Guard to DC for 'Peaceful Transition of Power'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will deploy 1,000 National Guard members to the US capital of Washington to facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power.

"At the request of the United States National Guard officials, I am deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, DC for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power," Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Earlier, supporters of US President Donald Trump violently stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to keep fighting.