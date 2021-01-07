UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Governor Deploys 1,000 National Guard To DC For 'Peaceful Transition Of Power'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:10 AM

New York Governor Deploys 1,000 National Guard to DC for 'Peaceful Transition of Power'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will deploy 1,000 National Guard members to the US capital of Washington to facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power.

"At the request of the United States National Guard officials, I am deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, DC for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power," Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Earlier, supporters of US President Donald Trump violently stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to keep fighting.

Related Topics

Governor Washington White House Trump New York United States Congress

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

6 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

7 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

7 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

7 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

7 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.