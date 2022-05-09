New York Governor Kathy Hochul Tests Positive For COVID-19

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she has contracted the coronavirus but remains asymptomatic.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted, and I'm asymptomatic. I'll be isolating and working remotely this week," Hochul said on Twitter on Sunday.

She urged all New Yorkers to get their shots, as well as the booster shots, and get tested.

According to US media reports, Hochul last appeared in public on Friday, at a local civic organization event, where she sat next to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 in April, despite having been vaccinated and having received a booster shot.