UrduPoint.com

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Tests Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 05:40 AM

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Tests Positive For COVID-19

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she has contracted the coronavirus but remains asymptomatic.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted, and I'm asymptomatic. I'll be isolating and working remotely this week," Hochul said on Twitter on Sunday.

She urged all New Yorkers to get their shots, as well as the booster shots, and get tested.

According to US media reports, Hochul last appeared in public on Friday, at a local civic organization event, where she sat next to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 in April, despite having been vaccinated and having received a booster shot.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter York New York April Sunday Media Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

20 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

1 day ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

1 day ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

1 day ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.