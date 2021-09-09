UrduPoint.com

New York Governor Mandates All Cars, Trucks To Comply With Zero-Emissions Standard By 2035

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:30 AM

New York Governor Mandates All Cars, Trucks to Comply With Zero-Emissions Standard By 2035

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislation that outlines an ambitious goal to make all cars and light trucks sold in the state zero-emissions no later than by 2035, the governor's office said in a release.

"Governor Kathy Hochul today announced new actions to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector. The Governor signed legislation (A.4302/S.2758), setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035," the release said on Wednesday.

The measure also requires all new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles to become zero-emissions by 2045 and orders the development of a new green transportation strategy by 2023, the release said.

"New York is implementing the nation's most aggressive plan to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions affecting our climate and too reach our ambitious goals, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector, currently the largest source of the state's climate pollution," Hochul said in the release.

The devastating consequences of Hurricane Ida in the northeast of United States made President Joe Biden and the governors of the affected states name climate change as the main cause of the detrimental rains and floods that claimed dozens of lives.

Related Topics

Governor Vehicles New York United States Gas All From Rains

Recent Stories

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

2 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

4 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

2 hours ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.