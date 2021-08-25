New York Governor Mandates In-Person Ethics Training for All State Employees

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) All New York State employees will be required to attend ethics and sexual harassment classes with a live instructor instead of completing on-line courses, Governor Kathy Hochul said in an inaugural address on her first day in office.

"Today, I'm directing an overhaul of state government policies on sexual harassment and ethics starting with requiring that all training be done live instead of allowing people to click their way through a class," Hochul said on Tuesday.

The governor explained that she plans to sign an executive order requiring ethics training for every New York State government employee.

Hochul, a longtime lieutenant governor, took over from Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned nearly two weeks ago following a report by the state Attorney General that he sexually harassed 11 employees.

Cuomo also faced a parallel ethics scandal over allegations his administration manipulated data on COVID-19 deaths to downplay a surge in fatalities following his order for senior care facilities to admit patients infected with the coronavirus.

As the state's first female governor, Hochul said her No. 1 priority is to get the state working again without distractions - a task that she said begins with a dramatic change in culture and no tolerance for individuals who cross the line.