New York Governor Orders Local Governments To Reduce Workforce By 50%

Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:19 PM

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday ordered all local governments to reduce their workforce by at least 50 percent and let non-essential personnel stay home in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"All local governments must reduce their workforce by 50 percent minimum," Cuomo said at a press briefing. "I'm directing all local governments to allow their non-essential personnel to stay home."

Earlier, the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut banned all gatherings of more than 50 people effective Monday night.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in New York State has now reached 950, with seven deaths.

