UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Governor Orders Police To Increase Patrols In Times Square Amid Bomb Threat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:14 PM

New York Governor Orders Police to Increase Patrols in Times Square Amid Bomb Threat

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered police to investigate a bomb threat in Times Square from an anonymous Internet user and step up patrols in the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered police to investigate a bomb threat in Times Square from an anonymous internet user and step up patrols in the area.

On Sunday, the governor's office received reports of a user in one of the Reddit threads who threatened to detonate a bomb in Times Square, as reported by the New York Times. Moderators reportedly removed the post three hours after it was posted.

"The bomb threat made against Times Square is a despicable and cowardly act meant to instill fear and panic in our community, and New Yorkers will not tolerate these scare tactics ... I am directing the New York State Police to coordinate with local and Federal partners to launch a full-scale investigation into this incident," Cuomo said in a statement on his website on Sunday.

The governor went on claiming that there was "no indication that this threat is credible," but that NY police "will be on the ground working with NYPD and partners to step up patrols in the area during the day."

Shortly after, NYPD Counterterrorism branch said in a Twitter post that the threat was not believed to be credible but warned of an increased police presence at various locations throughout New York City and Times Square "out of an abundance of caution." Three hours later, they again advised residents not to be alarmed and said that they had increased their counterterrorism deployments in and around Times Square.

Related Topics

Internet Police Governor Twitter Threatened New York Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

‘Payments are coming to national kitty,’ says ..

5 minutes ago

13 arrested over water theft, gas refilling in Sar ..

1 minute ago

3 persons killed on property dispute in Peshawar

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to auct ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) moved seeking disqualific ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to cut ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.