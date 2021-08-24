New York Governor Pledges Fresh Start With Collaborative Approach to State Politics

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged a changed culture in the state capital with a fresh, collaborative approach to politics following a series of scandals that forced her predecessor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

In brief remarks following a ceremonial swearing in, Hochul outlined discussions with aides and officials, including President Joe Biden, on challenges facing the New York State.

"We also talked about how we will be battling COVID-19, getting direct aid to New Yorkers more quickly and changing the culture of Albany and that's why I'm looking forward to a fresh collaborative approach," Hochul said in brief remarks after taking the oath of office.

Hochul became the state's first woman governor shortly after midnight on Tuesday. She replaces outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid multiple scandals, including a report by the state attorney general that he sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo resigned nearly two weeks earlier, prompting the New York State Assembly to pause an impeachment investigation. But lawmakers later decided to complete a report detailing their probe's findings.

Hochul pledged to let the state legislature proceed and finish its investigation without interfering.