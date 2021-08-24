UrduPoint.com

New York Governor Pledges Fresh Start With Collaborative Approach To State Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:53 PM

New York Governor Pledges Fresh Start With Collaborative Approach to State Politics

New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged a changed culture in the state capital with a fresh, collaborative approach to politics following a series of scandals that forced her predecessor Andrew Cuomo to resign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) New York Governor Kathy Hochul pledged a changed culture in the state capital with a fresh, collaborative approach to politics following a series of scandals that forced her predecessor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

In brief remarks following a ceremonial swearing in, Hochul outlined discussions with aides and officials, including President Joe Biden, on challenges facing the New York State.

"We also talked about how we will be battling COVID-19, getting direct aid to New Yorkers more quickly and changing the culture of Albany and that's why I'm looking forward to a fresh collaborative approach," Hochul said in brief remarks after taking the oath of office.

Hochul became the state's first woman governor shortly after midnight on Tuesday. She replaces outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid multiple scandals, including a report by the state attorney general that he sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo resigned nearly two weeks earlier, prompting the New York State Assembly to pause an impeachment investigation. But lawmakers later decided to complete a report detailing their probe's findings.

Hochul pledged to let the state legislature proceed and finish its investigation without interfering.

Related Topics

Assembly Governor Albany New York Women

Recent Stories

AJK to introduce police reforms following KPK mode ..

AJK to introduce police reforms following KPK model

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Determined to Reach Peaceful Solution With ..

Taliban Determined to Reach Peaceful Solution With Resistance in Panjshir - Spok ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban issue new warning against airlift extensio ..

Taliban issue new warning against airlift extension as deadline looms

2 minutes ago
 Security of parks to be enhanced in province

Security of parks to be enhanced in province

7 minutes ago
 UK businesses fear for Afghan rug weavers after Ta ..

UK businesses fear for Afghan rug weavers after Taliban takeover

7 minutes ago
 Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': ..

Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.