New York Governor Says 422 People Died From COVID-19 Thursday, 16 Less From Previous Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

New York Governor Says 422 People Died From COVID-19 Thursday, 16 Less From Previous Day

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing that 422 state residents died on Thursday from complications of having contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or 16 less than the previous day.

"Number of lives lost is still heartbreaking news - 422. This is an unimaginable level," Cuomo said on Friday.

