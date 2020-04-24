New York Governor Says 422 People Died From COVID-19 Thursday, 16 Less From Previous Day

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing that 422 state residents died on Thursday from complications of having contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or 16 less than the previous day.

"Number of lives lost is still heartbreaking news - 422. This is an unimaginable level," Cuomo said on Friday.