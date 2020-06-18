New York Governor Says Considering Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers From Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on Thursday that he is considering imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving from Florida because it experiences a surge in the novel coronavirus cases.

"I have experts who have advised me to do that, I'm considering it now," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he is concerned that travelers passing through New York City's John F. Kennedy international airport from hotspots throughout the United States will spark a surge in novel coronavirus cases in the city.

The governor said New York State had its lowest percentage of cases on Wednesday at 0.9 percent as only 618 residents tested positive out of the 68,541 administered tests.

In addition, Cuomo said New York State currently has its lowest number of hospitalizations or 1,358.

Although 29 virus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, Cuomo said the overall curve is the lowest they have seen.