New York Governor Says COVID-19 Still Spreading in Low-Income Communities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The coronavirus disease continues to spread in low-income areas and communities of color in New York more than any other locations, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The spread is continuing in those communities and that is where the new cases are coming from... That is where the coronavirus is still spreading," he said.

"We found that 27 percent of the individuals [in low-income areas] tested positive... compared to 19 percent on average for New York City."

The Bronx had the highest levels of virus infection of any of New York City's five boroughs with 34 percent testing positive, the governor said.

Some 43 percent of those rested were positive for the virus in the low income community of Morrisania in The Bronx and in Brownsville in the borough of Brooklyn, 41 percent tested positive, he said.