New York Governor Says State Registered Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Deaths

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The state of New York has recorded 32 COVID-19-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, which marks the lowest increment since the start of the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

On Friday, Cuomo said that the state had the lowest rate of COVID-19 transmissions in the country. Meanwhile, the state is the hardest-hit one in the United States. Over 700 people per day died there during the peak of the pandemic.

"Yesterday we lost 32 New Yorkers to Coronavirus.

This is the lowest number of COVID-related fatalities since this pandemic started. We also saw the lowest number of total hospitalizations since March 20th," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

The overall COVID-19 death toll in New York state is 24,495.

The United States has registered a total of 2,048,986 cases of the coronavirus and 114,669 related fatalities. The country has conducted over 22.5 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the outbreak.