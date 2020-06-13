UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Governor Says State Registered Lowest Number Of New COVID-19 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

New York Governor Says State Registered Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Deaths

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The state of New York has recorded 32 COVID-19-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, which marks the lowest increment since the start of the outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

On Friday, Cuomo said that the state had the lowest rate of COVID-19 transmissions in the country. Meanwhile, the state is the hardest-hit one in the United States. Over 700 people per day died there during the peak of the pandemic.

"Yesterday we lost 32 New Yorkers to Coronavirus.

This is the lowest number of COVID-related fatalities since this pandemic started. We also saw the lowest number of total hospitalizations since March 20th," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

The overall COVID-19 death toll in New York state is 24,495.

The United States has registered a total of 2,048,986 cases of the coronavirus and 114,669 related fatalities. The country has conducted over 22.5 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Died New York United States March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

51 minutes ago

UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advis ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to import Actemra, remedesivir for Co ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Commercial Bank of Dubai to provide ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.